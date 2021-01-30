Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

