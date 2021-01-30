Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.72 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.72 EPS.

DLB stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,678. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

