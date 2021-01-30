Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

