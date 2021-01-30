Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

