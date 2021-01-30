Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after buying an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 392,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,362,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.83.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

