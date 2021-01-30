Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 609.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $477,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

