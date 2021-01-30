Donut Price Reaches $0.0354 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 208.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Donut has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $10.42 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut token can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 1,047.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00265400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065144 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,253.33 or 0.91643998 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

