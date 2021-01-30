Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 2,359 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.39. 1,859,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,269. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.