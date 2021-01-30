Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KB stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 619,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

