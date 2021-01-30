Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,007,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $70.39. 2,602,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,815. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.