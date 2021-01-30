Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.16. 867,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

