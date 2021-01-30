Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. 1,164,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,157. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

