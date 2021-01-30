Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.74. The stock had a trading volume of 354,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,090. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

