Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.12% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.99. 2,894,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.