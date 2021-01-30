DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.42

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and traded as high as $19.77. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 61,685 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,498.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

