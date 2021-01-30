Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

