Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.218-7.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion.Dover also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.25 to $6.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.45.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.