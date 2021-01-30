DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

