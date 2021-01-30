Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.04.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

