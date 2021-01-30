DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.13 on Friday. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.62 million, a PE ratio of -67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066 over the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

