DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

DSPG opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066 in the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

