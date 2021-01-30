DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.72. 984,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,442. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

