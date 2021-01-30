Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 4,967,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,108. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

