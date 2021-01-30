Dune Network (DUN) Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Dune Network has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $1,231.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 248.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00129937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00261869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064454 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,379.40 or 0.91396040 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,598,213 coins and its circulating supply is 355,972,593 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network.

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

