Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,260,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,897. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

