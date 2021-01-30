Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Tiffany & Co. worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 972,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 405,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after purchasing an additional 665,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $86,389,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIF stock remained flat at $$131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

