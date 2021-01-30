Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $19.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.34% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. 142,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

