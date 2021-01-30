Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $81.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $27.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,835.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

