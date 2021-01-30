Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Prologis by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.20. 3,090,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

