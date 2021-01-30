Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,548 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,548 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

