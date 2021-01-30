Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 276,876 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,876 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of A. O. Smith worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

