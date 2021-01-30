Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $24.72 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

