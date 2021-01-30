Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $42.64. Approximately 2,066,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,320,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

