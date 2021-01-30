e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.11.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,609 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 936,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,859. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

