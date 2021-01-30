e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $19.13

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $18.20. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 162,564 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £78.37 million and a PE ratio of -18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 35.91.

In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

