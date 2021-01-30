Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGBN. Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

EGBN opened at $42.49 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

