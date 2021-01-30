Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Stock Price Down 22.6%

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) was down 22.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 237,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 118,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

