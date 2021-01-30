Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of EXP opened at $110.03 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

