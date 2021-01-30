Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is $0.03. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 189.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after buying an additional 178,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 106,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,331. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $608.11 million, a PE ratio of 133.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

