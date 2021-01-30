Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.53

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.89. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 76,566 shares.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $254.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 982,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

