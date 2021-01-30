Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, innovation and efforts to reduce debt. It is taking a more aggressive approach to manage costs this year and keep its manufacturing costs under control. The company is also focused on growing new business revenues leveraging its innovation-driven growth model. However, weak demand in certain markets including transportation and textile due to the pandemic is expected to continue to weigh on Eastman Chemical’s volumes in the fourth quarter. The Chemical Intermediates unit also faces headwind from weaker product spreads. The company also faces challenges in the fiber business due to a weak acetate tow market.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

EMN opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

