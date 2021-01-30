easyJet plc (EZJ.L)’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 728.40 ($9.52) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 805.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 659.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

