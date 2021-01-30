eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

