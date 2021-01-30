Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ebix by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ebix by 29.0% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ebix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

