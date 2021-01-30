eBoost (EBST) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $164,040.82 and approximately $108.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00390439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

