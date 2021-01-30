Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by 140166

140166 lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. 140166 currently has $32.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $700.59 million, a PE ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.