EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Achieves $541,031.86

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $541,031.86 and approximately $95,192.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.