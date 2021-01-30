ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) alerts:

ECN opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.4903448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -737.48%.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.