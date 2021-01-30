Edgeless One Day Volume Reaches $45.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $377,047.07 and approximately $45.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

