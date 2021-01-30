Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGDW stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. Edgewater Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

About Edgewater Bancorp

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

